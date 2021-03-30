Tanzania newspaper apologises for grave Suluhu condolence message error





Daily News has issued a public apology following an intended congratulatory message to President Samia Suluhu from State Mining Corporation (STAMICO) that went south.

The state corporation had intended to congratulate the newly sworn in President Suluhu but instead erroneously condoled with Tanzanians over her death.

“The Board of Directors, Management and Staff of State Mining Corporation (STAMICO) joins fellow Tanzanians in mourning the death of H.E President Samia Suluhu Hassan for being sworn in as the 6th President of the United Republic of Tanzania,” read an advert published in the paper on March 29.

In their apology, the publication owned by Tanzania Standard Newspapers Limited

noted the words, “mourning the death of H.E President Samia Suluhu Hassan,” were inadvertently inserted instead of, “congratulating Her Excellency for being sworn in as the 6th President of the United Republic of Tanzania.”

“We sincerely apologise to H.E President of the United Republic of Tanzania and highly regret for any inconvenience caused by this error,” read part of the publication’s apology.

Further they noted that the corrected version of the message would be published on March 30, with the error attracting the paper and the corporation to ridicule and wide criticism.

Stamico had on March 24 written to the publication requesting a quarter page to publish a condolence message and another quarter page to publish a congratulatory message.

“We would like the condolence advert to appear on March 25th while the congratulation advert should appear on March 29th respectively,” said Stamico in their letter to the publication.