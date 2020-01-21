Tangatanga wing now to participate in BBI rallies

MPs allied to William Ruto on Tuesday dropped their hard-line stance and vowed to participate in future Building Bridges Initiatives meetings.

The leaders, who were led by Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, said they would start participating in the rallies in the coming weekend.

Mombasa will play host to the BBI meetings this coming weekend.

“We will be participating in all public BBI rallies across the country and this weekend we will be in Mombasa together with the BBI team,” announced Mr Murkomen.

