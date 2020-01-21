Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

Must Read

Tangatanga wing now to participate in BBI rallies

By Nairobi News Reporter January 21st, 2020 1 min read

MPs allied to William Ruto on Tuesday dropped their hard-line stance and vowed to participate in future Building Bridges Initiatives meetings.

The leaders, who were led by Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, said they would start participating in the rallies in the coming weekend.

Related Stories

Mombasa will play host to the BBI meetings this coming weekend.

“We will be participating in all public BBI rallies across the country and this weekend we will be in Mombasa together with the BBI team,” announced Mr Murkomen.

More to follow

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Size 8, DJ Mo on the spot for Sh10K Valentine’s Day...