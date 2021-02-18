Tanasha Donna forced to clear Sh15,000 debt after Grazia rant





Singer Tanasha Donna has been forced to clear a Sh15,000 due to makeup artist Zena Glam (Sylvia).

The matter was made public barely a week ago by former Ebru TV presenter Dana de Grazia, who claimed Donna owed her makeup artist friend for services offered in one of her recent video shoots.

The bill in question is alleged to have been incurred during the Kalypso video shoot in November last year.

The baby mama to Bongo music megastar Diamond Platnumz, later responded to the allegations saying she had now cleared the said bill.

Donna further explained that she rarely handles her finances during video shoots.

“Let me make one thing clear. It’s just came to my attention recently that one of the makeup artistes for my previous videos payment wasn’t made, as I never personally handle anything to do with finances for my projects myself. I have a team for that, however I understand that my name is the one that will be in jeopardized and obviously not my person handling my finances!” she said.

“Had I known this earlier, this would have been long sorted. I would like to state that the payment has been made. I apologize on behalf of myself and my team for my inconveniences caused. This was not done deliberately, our schedules have been extremely hectic recently, however it’s no excuse,” she added.

Immediately the bill was cleared Grazia posted that her friend had received the money, adding that her public outcry was not aimed at ruining Tanasha Donna’s reputation.

“I am tagging media outlets As a gesture of goodwill to spread this good news. I am happy to confirm that after over two months and mounting public pressure @tanashadonna Has fulfilled on her word. I would like to re-state (I said it in my video) That this was never about attacking who she is as a person, it was about supporting my friend and I believe this message proves that our efforts worked,” wrote de Grazia.

She added, “I cannot speak to the reason Tanasha or her “team” was unable to pay in a more timely manner, but I am happy that at the end of the day, after the time and effort put in, promises were fulfilled.”