Tahmeed Coach summed by NTSA following reports of near fatal crashes

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has summoned officials of Tahmeed Coach Limited following reports of near fatal crashes.

Officials from Tahmeed and NTSA are expected to meet on Monday to discuss the bus company’s safety record.

The authority has also urge members of the public to report motorists endangering the lives of passengers or other road users to the nearest police station or NTSA offices.

On Thursday the authority suspended the operating licence of Modern Coast Bus Express after two of its buses collided in Kiongwani near Salama Market on the Nairobi-Mombasa highway, killing seven people.

A day later after a meeting NTSA gave Modern Coast bus company tough conditions to adhere to before the suspension is lifted.

The conditions outlined by the authority included compliance with all the requirements of the PSV Regulations, inspection of the 85 serviceable Modern Coast buses and the authority to conduct a road safety training for all the company’s 182 drivers and 93 conductors.

NTSA also asked the bus company to prepare and submit all existing road safety policies that govern the company, including a Fatigue Management Policy.

The company will also be required to undertake an internal evaluation of its policies and procedures and submit a report to the authority within 14 days.

The evaluation is expected to include findings and observations on irregularities observed in breach of the PSV Regulations and a comprehensive correction action plan with implementation timelines.