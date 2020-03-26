SWVL offers free rides to shoppers and those offering essential services

Shuttle-hailing service provider Swvl on Wednesday said they would offer free rides for commuters on certain routes who must travel to work following the crisis occasioned by coronavirus pandemic in Kenya.

In a statement, Swvl general manager Dip Patel said it will announce the routes with high demands but urged users to stay home and avoid non-essential travel.

“Users will receive a notification of these routes via our app. We support the measures being put in place by the government and encourage our users to stay home and avoid non-essential commuting when they can,” said Patel.

Commuters who must travel for essential work can use the free ride service by using the HERE4YOU promotional code and free rides will also be reflected in the app.

The company also said the free services will also allow customers to shop for food supplies and continue other essential travels.

It will further cap each bus booking capacity to 60 percent as directed by the government, which will limit the number of passengers per vehicle giving room for social-distancing and prevent overcrowding.

Swvl said drivers and passengers have to maintain an open window policy to aid in decreasing the risk of contracting the virus during

Hand sanitisers will also be made available to bus operators for their passengers.

The announcement comes at a time when matatu operators across the country have hiked fares after the government directed the industry to carry a limited number of passengers per vehicle in a bid to combat the spread of the virus.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe last week directed 14-seater matatus to carry a maximum of eight passengers, 25-seaters to carry 15, buses whose sitting capacity is 30 and above to have 60 percent sitting capacity.