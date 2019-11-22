Swae Lee, T.I. lined up as global music icons descend on Kenya

American hip-hop rapper Khalif Malik alias Swae Lee has confirmed he will be performing in Kenya in his “Mother Nature” tour.

The “unforgettable” singer, who is known to move the youth globally with his hip-hop style of music, confirmed this through his Instagram stories.

“Hello, Nairobi, Mother nature. I am to Kenya for the first time in history, coming to the biggest event in Africa,” he said in the short video. He will perform at the Jameson Connect on December 7 at the Uhuru Gardens.

This confirmation comes after the artiste blasted a Kenyan Twitter fan @olliemutai calling him a loser after the fan posted, “The only song I know from Swae Lee is Unforgettable.” The tweep then passed it off as a joke.

Swae Lee is part of the hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd where he teams up with his brother Slim Jxmmi.

The latter is currently on the “Runaway tour” with fellow rapper Post Malone.

American rap and hip-hop artiste T.I is also expected to perform at the Jameson Connect, which is set to go down on Saturday December 7 at the Uhuru Gardens.

Global Music big wigs such as Chris Martin, Burna Boy, REMA, Major Lazer, Joeboy and famous local artistes such as Fena Gitu, Khaligraph Jones among others, are set to grace the holidays on different platforms in the country.