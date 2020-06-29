Suspects in Kilimani viral robbery video arrested

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Monday said they have arrested the two suspects who were captured on CCTV as they attacked and robbed a pedestrian along Lenana Road, Nairobi.

The CCTV footage that captured the incident went viral on social media with calls for the arrest of the muggers.

CAPTURED ON CAMERA

Police said the two were arrested alongside a woman, believed to be a wife of one the suspects, and another person.

“Four suspects connected with a robbery incident captured on camera along Lenana Road on 25th June, 2020 have this morning been arrested by DCI Detectives based at Kilimani and several items recovered,” DCI said in a statement.

Nairobi police boss Philip Ndolo said they are looking for other suspects in connection with the incident. He said the arrested suspects will be charged in court with various offences.

“The men who were captured on CCTV attacking a pedestrian along Lenana Road while armed with a pistol and knife were arrested. We will not relent until all accomplices are caught and we thank all those who helped to get them,” said Ndolo.

Police further said the suspects had escaped from Kawangware and Gatina where police traced them before being caught in Pangani on Monday morning.

The officers recovered the laptop that was stolen during the robbery, a knife and some of the clothes the men were wearing the day they committed the crime.

SUSPECTS IDENTIFIED

Police identified 27-year-old Timothy Jahan Muzami alias Timo as one of the two captured on camera hitting the victim with a firearm on the forehead.

The other suspect, who was captured on camera holding a knife to the victim’s throat, has been identified as Humphrey Minyata alias Daddy. He is 23 years old.

The other two accomplices have been identified as Mary Wambui, 23, and Ali Musa alias ‘Ally’ who is 26 years old. Wambui is believed to have been harbouring the gang in her house at Pangani while Musa is believed to be a gang member.

In the video, the two hooded men are seen accosting and robbing a well-clad man at gunpoint. The two grab the man’s laptop bag and forcefully empty his pockets before fleeing on foot.

Police are now encouraging tenants and landlords to install CCTV cameras on their premises as part of efforts to address crime.

Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country most Kenyans have been undertaking several forms of exercising which include early morning jogging.