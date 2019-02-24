Detectives arrest seven suspects for impersonating senior government officials

The entrance to the headquarters of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations along Kiambu road, Nairobi. PHOTO | KANYIRI WAHITO

Detectives in Nairobi on Saturday arrested seven people whom they say have been going round the city impersonating senior government officials and extorting money from unsuspecting members of the public.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the seven have been imitating a very senior government officer and socialites to obtain money by false pretenses were arrested after an intense operation.

The suspects have identified as Joseph Waswa, Duncan Muchai, Isaac Wanyonyi, William Simiyu, David Luganya, Gilbert Kirunja and Antony Wafula.

FRAUDSTERS

“The fraudsters who were mostly targeting the Indian community are currently in lawful custody and will be charged on Monday,” said DCI.

Police added that they recovered four vehicles that the suspects have been using whose number plates they gave as KCS 768F (Toyota Land Cruiser V8), KCS 994A (Toyota Mark X) and KCR 497Q (Toyota Axio Silver).

The latest arrest comes after some political players alerted Kenyans to be on the lookout for impostors who are out to use their names on social media to con members of the public.