Suspects caught on CCTV robbing pedestrian in Kilimani deny robbery charges

Three suspects captured on video robbing a pedestrian along Rosewood Avenue in Kilimani, Nairobi while armed with a pistol and a knife have denied robbery with violence charges before Milimani law courts.

They are Humprey Minyatta, Jahan Timothy Mzami and Ibhrahim Hussein.

The trio was charged with robbing Paul Sewe Omanyi of his computers, phones and their accessories all valued at Sh396,733 on June 25.

Among the electronic devices stolen from Omanyi include a Macbook, an iPhone, a magic keyboard, mouse, eyeglasses and their accessories, among other items.

They were in a bag that Omanyi was seen surrendering to the suspects in a video after he was confronted by the armed thugs in the 6am incident.

Hussein is facing an additional charge of handling stolen goods after he was found with most of the items at his house in Kawangware on June 30.

He was accused of dishonestly detaining the MacBook and three mobile phones stolen from Omanyi, all valued at Sh301,677 having reasons to believe they were stolen property.

They all denied the charges before senior resident magistrate Zainab Abdul of Milimani law courts

The magistrate will rule on their bail application ruling on Wednesday.

The footage where they were captured confronting Omanyi went viral on social media with demands to arrest the muggers and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations pursued and arrested them four days later.

Two of them were seen confronting Omanyi and point a pistol and knife at him before grabbing a bag that contained the items then ransacking his pockets before fleeing.

One of them who was among the two seen in the video confronting Omanyi while armed with a pistol was arrested in Pangani.