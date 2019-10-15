Suspected member of notorious gang of camera thieves arrested

Police in Kisumu are holding a suspected member of a gang of robbers which has been targeting photographers in the town, and stealing their cameras.

The suspect was arrested while trying to sell a lens that was reported missing last Saturday at Mambo Leo estate in Kisumu.

The buyer alerted the photographers association of Kisumu and the police were called in immediately and apprehended the suspect.

Kevin Asiyo, a 22-year-old photographer, was left unconscious with deep panga cuts on his head after he was attacked by the gang members.

Asiyo woke up in hospital without his phone, money, bag and the lens.

According to the chairperson of Kisumu photographer’s association in Kisumu, Opuk Jakinda, Asiyo incident bring the number of stolen lenses to 11.

Jakinda says the gang members has allegedly profiled them to the extent of following the photographers to their homes.

Photographer Wickey Bleeze was attacked while he was in his house late at night sleeping.

“I was in the house sleeping and when I woke up my door was wide open. Only the camera was missing. The TV and everything else was intact,” said Bleeze.

Police at Kisumu Central Police Station have launched investigation into the incident in an effort to bring to book more members of the suspected gang.