Suspected Kenyan serial killer linked to another murder in the US

A Kenyan man, Billy Chemirmir, who is being held by authorities in the United States on suspicion of being a serial killer, has been linked to yet another murder.

The family of a woman who died in 2017 is suing the assisted living facility where she lived, saying the woman died at the hands of an accused serial killer, according to a lawsuit.

The lawsuit says Doris Wasserman, 90, was one of at least nine residents murdered at The Tradition-Prestonwood Assisted Living and Memory Care by Chemirmir between 2016 and 2017. Wasserman died in December, 2017.

Mr Chemirmir, a Kenyan immigrant is already facing several murder charges with the family claiming their kin did not die of natural causes.

Chemirmir, a healthcare worker, currently faces charges for the murders of 12 elderly women in the Texas counties of Dallas and Collin.

The 46-year-old is accused of either strangling or suffocating his victims to steal jewelry and other valuables.

MISSING

Wasserman’s family says Sh850,000 ($8,500) worth of jewelry was determined to be missing from her apartment after her death.

Chemirir has not been charged with Wasserman’s death but the lawsuit includes not only cell phone tracking evidence that the suspect was there on the day of the murder, but also evidence the victim died of suffocation, evidence that the walker she used was nowhere near her bed where she was found.

Their lawsuit notes that the police said Google tracking data placed Chemirmir in The Tradition-Prestonwood between 3:05 pm and 4:31 pm on December 23rd, 2017, the day Warsame died. Wasserman died at around 3:30 pm, according to the lawsuit.

“We believe that The Tradition put profits over the safety of its residents. To say that this family is devastated and feels betrayed by The Tradition would be a gross understatement,” the family’s attorney told CBS11.

VICTIMS

Police arrested Chemirmir last year and announced investigators would review hundreds of unattended death cases for additional potential victims.

Wasserman is the ninth alleged victim of Chemirmir who lived at The Tradition-Prestonwood, and was not included in a lawsuit filed in June which named six alleged victims.

Chemirmir, who was a health care worker, is described as quiet and humble by friends and neighbours at their rural home in Kabunyony village, Eldama Ravine in Baringo County.

He moved to US in the late 90s after his eldest sister secured a visa for him and two other siblings.

The suspect has a long criminal record, including having been charged in separate incidents in March and June 2016 with criminal trespassing and false identification at a Dallas retirement community.