Suspected gangster appears in court for robbing policeman of his pistol

A suspected gangster is facing armed robbery charges after allegedly robbing a policeman of his pistol in Kayole, Nairobi, after hijacking him while riding on a motorbike abandoned by another suspect.

David Maina Munga is accused of robbing Constable Howard Kipkoech of Obama Police Post of his Jericho pistol loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition.

ROBBERY

He allegedly committed the offence on on August 14, 2020 jointly with John Njoroge who has been charged.

Njoroge was traced to Naivasha and charged with robbery with violence and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition after he was found with a pistol and two bullets. Njoroge denied the charges and was freed on a Sh 1 million bond.

On the said day, Kipkoech, and his two colleagues from Obama Police Post, were on patrol when they stopped a suspicious motorbike rider but he jumped off the bike and fled on foot leaving the ignition key behind.

The three officers agreed that Kipkoech would ride the motorcycle to the police post as they followed the suspect in a car.

DISARMED

Kipkoech was, however, ambushed by a man who jumped onto the pillion seat as he negotiated a bump and placed a pistol to his head.

Another passenger mounted the bike as the officers negotiated another bump and the two allegedly commandeered him. The officer, however, sped towards the police post.

The passenger snatched his pistol, pushed him off the bike and took off.

Munga denied the charges before Makadara Law Courts Senior Principal Magistrate Angelo Kithinji and was freed on a surety bond of Sh 500,000.

Hearing of the case starts on June 4, 2020.