Suspected gangster and female accomplice gunned down in Kariobangi

Special Crime Prevention Unit (SCPU) on Thursday morning gunned down a suspected criminal and his female accomplice in Kariobangi South, Nairobi County.

Police said the suspect, David Gitau Kimani, was armed when he and his accomplice were shot dead inside the latter’s house near Dr Mwenje School.

Police also said the slain suspect, who has been on their radar, has been terrorizing residents of Tigoni in Kiambu.

According to the Director of Criminal Investigation (DCI), the suspect was ordered to open the door and surrender but instead he fired at the detectives and a shootout ensured that left two fatalities.

Police added that the suspect fired eight rounds at them.

The sleuths managed to recover a pistol and 18 live rounds of ammunition from the slain suspect.