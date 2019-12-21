Suspected fraudster’s bank account to be probed over Sh260k lost in job scam

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has obtained orders to investigate a bank account belonging to a fraud suspect, who conned a woman of Sh260,000.

The suspect is said to have falsely promised to secure a Kenya Defence Forces job for the woman’s brother.

The holder of the account at the Co-operative Bank is under investigations for allegedly obtaining cash by false pretenses.

Purity Makena and her relatives sent the money to the account after the holder tricked her that he was in a position to have her brother enlisted with KDF during the just-concluded recruitment exercise.

Sergeant Waithaka Keiru of Kasarani DCI offices successfully sought orders to obtain account opening papers and the bank statements.

Makadara Law Courts Senior Principal Magistrate Angelo Kithinji granted orders sought by the detective.