Suspected fraudster tells court he is a depressed man

A suspected fraudster who was arrested by detectives on Saturday night for absconding court for five months was on Monday arraigned in court.

Mr Zachary Mwangi Kariuki appeared before Kibera Senior resident magistrate Faith Mutuku who had issued one of the several warrants against him.

Mr Mwangi has several fraud cases pending before Kibera court.

He told the court that he was sick and had been admitted in a Limuru hospital since April.

Ms Mutuku issued warrant of arrest since April when he failed to attend court in case he is accused of obtaining Sh1.9 million from Mr Pankaj Patel, the director of Kenson and Company Limited pretending he would sell him a car. He allegedly committed the offence in 2012.

“I had just left the the hospital in Limuru when detectives pounced on me, I am a hypertensive patient and at the same time I am a depressed man,” he told court.

The magistrate was forced to cut him short and asked him to relax before responding to questions.

FALSE PRETENSES

He was put to task to explain why he had not been attending court session.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) announced the arrest on their official Twitter account on Sunday and revealed that Kibera Law Courts wanted Kariuki for failing to attend court.

According to the DCI, several members of the public came out with various complaints of Mwangi obtaining money by false pretenses upon his arrest.

“He is in lawful custody awaiting arraignment on Monday. If anyone has ever fallen a victim, kindly report at your nearest police station,” DCI stated.

After he failed to convince the court why he skipped sessions for the five months, he was remanded until September 18 when the case will be mentioned for him to provide evidence that he was hospitalized.