Suspected chang’aa brewer in court for damaging police truck at his den

A middle-aged man was on Wednesday charged with causing malicious damage to property after allegedly shattering a police truck’s windscreen in scuffle with officers cops at his chang’aa den in Embakasi, Nairobi.

David Ong’weno Nabwaya was accused of willfully and unlawfully damaging the vehicle – GKB 763B, a canter truck – after his wife and several patrons were rounded up during police raids on illicit liquor dens on November 3.

ILLICIT LIQUOR

He is also accused of obstructing police officers on duty.

The incident happened on Sunday when Soweto Police Station commander chief inspector Wilson Kaguru was leading a team of officers to flush out revelers from illicit liquor dens in Nduka monja area in Embakasi.

When they got into Nambwaya’s place, they found several patrons whom they rounded up. Among those were arrested was Nambwana’s wife Wambui Ndung’u.

But while escorting them to the lorry, the other inebriated patrons became unruly and started pelting the officers with stones.

ARRESTED

Police used live bullets to disperse the crowd and free themselves after the drunkards attempted to torch their vehicle.

The officers returned to the area on Tuesday and arrested Nambwaya who was allegedly found with two litters of petrol that he and his accomplices intended to use to burn down the police vehicle.

The suspect denied the charges before Makadara Chief Magistrate Heston Nyaga.

He was released on a cash bail of Sh 15,000. The case will be mentioned on November 20 for fixing of hearing dates.