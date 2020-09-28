Suspect in fatal Murang’a stabbing arrested





Detectives in Murang’a county have arrested a 35-year-old man who is suspected to be behind a gruesome murder that occurred on Friday, September 25.

In a tweet, the DCI said Shadrack Njuguna Mwikamba was arrested in connection to the fatal stabbing of 26-year-old Moses Mburu Mwihaki with a kitchen knife during a quarrel.

According to the DCI, the suspect went into hiding after committing the crime but was traced to his hideout at Gichagi village of Kabati in Murang’a.

During the arrest, detectives also recovered the murder weapon.

The suspect, who was arrested on Sunday, is currently being held in custody awaiting his arraignment in court on Monday.