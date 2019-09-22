Suspect in fake work permits racket in Nairobi arrested

Police on Saturday arrested a man who they believe is behind fake work permits at the immigration department.

The suspect, according to the authorities, infiltrated the immigration department and issued fake work permits to a number of firms.

Following the arrest, the police recovered several documents bearing Immigration Department logo and stamps.

A mobile phone and a laptop were also recovered from the suspect, who will be arraigned in court on Monday.

In July 2018, the government seized 31 fake work permits and arrested three suspects during the work permit verification exercise.

INVALID PERMITS

During the exercise, Interior Cabinet Secretary (CS) Fred Matiangi warned that anyone found without valid permits will face different forms of removal including repatriation and deportation.

Matiangi said the department of immigration services had verified a total of 18,227 work permits and netted 31 fake permits that had been obtained fraudulently.

Three suspects who had been aiding foreigners to obtain fake work permits were arrested at the time.