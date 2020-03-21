Suspect arrested with Sh2.7m fake money in Kamukunji

Detectives based in Kamukunji on Friday arrested a driver who was ferrying a consignment of fake US dollars and Kenyan currency.

Police said they intercepted a vehicle registration number KBG 668F which was being driven by Gerald Wambugu Mwangi along Kilome Road and found the fake money.

“Officers have today intercepted a motor vehicle where upon search, a consignment of fake 100 dollar bill notes amounting to over 1.4 million and fake Sh1,000 notes amounting to Sh1.3 million were recovered,” a police statement read.

Mr Mwangi has since been placed in lawful custody and he is helping police with investigations.

Meanwhile, earlier also in Kamukunji, police who were acting on a tip-off, raided a makeshift store in one of the open-air garages within Kombo Munyiri where they recovered assorted motor vehicle spare parts that are believed to have been obtained unlawfully.

Two suspects Stephen Kamau Kang’ethe and Samson Irungu were arrested in connection with the recovered items and will be charged on Monday, police said.