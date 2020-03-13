Join our Telegram Channel
Superstitious Kenyans see a link between Kagwe announcement and Friday the 13th

By Sylvania Ambani March 13th, 2020 1 min read

Today is Friday the 13th and it is also the day the Kenya Government confirmed the country’s first case of the deadly coronavirus.

To most people, there is nothing extraordinary about the date in which the country has reported its first Coronavirus case, but superstitious Kenyans have seen an interesting coincidence.

Friday the 13 is usually considered an unlucky day that is mostly riddled by bad news and misfortunes. It occurs when the 13 day of the month falls on a Friday.

And how ironical that today is the day Kenya announces its first Coronavirus case.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said the patient is a Kenyan citizen who returned to the country from US via UK on March 5, 2020. The woman is at the Kenyatta National Hospital Infectious Disease Unit.

The superstition surrounding this day may have arisen in the Middle Ages, “originating from the story of Jesus’ last supper and crucifixion” in which there were 13 individuals present in the Upper Room, the night before his death on Good Friday.

While there is evidence of both Friday and the number 13 being considered unlucky, there is no record of the two items being referred to as especially unlucky in conjunction before the 19th century.

Below is what KOT had to say:

