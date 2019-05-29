Supect linked to Vihiga killings arrested in city slum

Members of the public view bodies of six guards who were murdered at Kilingili market on March 4, 2019. PHOTO | ISAAC WALE

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives have arrested three more suspects in the murder of six watchmen in Kilingili, Vihiga County, in March.

Through its Twitter page on Tuesday, the DCI said the three – Mr Caleb Nanjira Alumbe, Mr Fanuel Andayi and Mr Aziz Amwayi – were apprehended following an intelligence-based operation that began in Mukuru kwa Reuben.

They believe that Mr Alumbe was at the crime scene on the night of the murder.

Further, they confiscated a mobile phone from Mr Andayi, believed to have belonged to one of the victims.

The latest arrests brings to eight the number of suspects nabbed by detectives in the last ten days in an operation being coordinated by the DCI headquarters in Nairobi.

Police believe the suspects are directly linked to the violent crimes in western region.

On May 19, DCI reported that they had arrested the second most wanted suspect in the killings that have rocked Matungu and Kilingili.

Twenty four year-old Boniface Gubimiru alias Guga was arrested in Vihiga by officers from the Special Crimes Prevention Unit (SCPU) following leads from the DCI headquarters.

The first suspect, Kelson Liyenga alias Kevin Lienga, was arrested by the DCI in Kawangware, Nairobi and transferred to Mbale for interrogation.