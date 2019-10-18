Sunbird among 11 matatu saccos suspended by NTSA for non-compliance

The National Transport and Safety Board (NTSA) on Friday suspended 11 matatu saccos for failing to comply with the requirements to operate a minimum of 30 serviceable vehicles.

The authority has, as a result, advised members of the public not to board any vehicles belonging to the saccos in order to avoid any inconveniences.

NTSA also advised the police traffic department to impound any vehicles belonging to the 11 saccos if found on the road.

“The National Transport and Safety Board (NTSA) has notifies the Public that it has suspended 11 Saccos/Companies for failing to comply with the provisions of Section 5 (1) of the National Transport and Safety Authority (Operation of PSV) Regulations, 2014, which require a PSV Sacco/Company to operate a minimum of Thirty (30) serviceable motor vehicles,” NTSA said in a press release dated October 18, 2019.

The saccos, which have been suspended, are Teachers Transporters which has three different routes that it plies including Khoja- Flyover-Engineer- Njabini- North Kinagop and back, Khoja- Thika Road- Ngumba- Thome and back as well as Nairobi- Kiambaa- Naivasha- Nakuru- Nyahururu and back.

MINIBUS RAILWAYS

Kitengela Minibus Railways (Athi River- Kitengela- Machakos and back), Smoke City (Nairobi-City Cabanas-Machakos-Wote and back), Seven City Sacco Railways (Athi River- Kitengela- Machakos and back), Single Line Services (Bus Station- Ambassador- GPO- South B- Hazina and back).

Others included Gesarate Trade Links which operates from Railways- Bus Station- KNH- Mbagathi Way- Langata RoadMagadi Road- Ongata Rongai- Kiserian and back. Sunbird Services (Ronald Ngara- Odeon- Zimmerman-Githurai- Kahawa West and back), Kazana Travellers plying from Nairobi- Limuru- Nakuru and back.

Snowball Sacco Railways (KNH- Mbagathi Way- Langata Road- Magadi Road- Ongata Rongai- Kiserian and back), Angel Kings Nairobi (Ruiru- Muranga- Sagana- Karatina- Nyeri and back) and Kijabe Line Nairobi operating from Waiyaki way- Limuru- Kijabe- Nakuru- NdodoriOlkalau- Nyahururu- Njabini- Thika and back has also been suspended.

All the suspensions were effected on October 17, 2019.

A fortnight ago, NTSA suspended nine matatu saccos over similar issues. Some of those suspended which included Mwamba Sacco (City center-Buruburu-Civil Servant-Komarock route) and Marvellous Travellers (Komarock-Savanna-Jogoo Road-Eastleigh-City Center route) have since resumed their services.