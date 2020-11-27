Summoned city Jubilee MCAs to know their fate next week





Three Nairobi Jubilee Party rebel MCAs summoned for undermining the party will wait until next week to know their fate.

This is after the party’s Disciplinary Committee chairperson Lumatete Muchai failed to deliver a verdict on their case at the end of the disciplinary hearing, saying that he will communicate the same within seven days.

The MCAs, Anne Thumbi, Silvia Museiya and Millicent Jagero, appeared before the committee on Friday at the party’s headquarters where they were grilled for more than seven hours.

“We will not be able to give you the date of the ruling but we shall communicate within seven days. You know what the party’s constitution says about a ruling. It has to go through a process,” said Mr Muchai.

Jubilee Party summoned the three nominated ward representatives on Tuesday for being disloyal to the party by constantly going against the party’s position in a number of issues at the assembly.

The three found themselves on the wrong side of the party after Majority Whip Paul Kados referred their conduct to the party’s national disciplinary committee on November 23, 2020.

They were accused of disregarding the party position regarding a memorandum by Governor Mike Sonko on his refusal to assent to the Nairobi City County Appropriation Bill, 2020; actively campaigning, opposing and frustrating the budget estimates for the Financial Year 2020-21 contrary to the party’s position.

This is in addition to undermining the party’s leadership both at the national and county levels as well as mobilising and openly associating with those opposed to Jubilee Party’s position on 2020/2021 financial year budget.

The MCAs were among 27 members who voted in favour of the governor’s memorandum that rejected the county’s Sh37.5 billion budget.

However, during the hearing Ms Thumbi, who was accompanied by Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, defended herself against the accusations saying she is loyal to the party contrary to the allegations.

“I am loyal to the party and I have been supporting it. I will continue doing so by being loyal to the President and his deputy till the end. I did not incite people not to support the budget or shouted during the voting process,” she said.

On her part, Ms Museiya said the budget issue has been politicised saying she is the paying the price for being vocal in expressing her views accusing certain individuals of wanting to promote their selfish interests using party positions.

“I was part of the people who actively got Mr Kados back to power when things were hard for the leadership at the assembly and so I have no reason to defy the same leadership,” said Ms Museiya.

“I understand the importance of discipline and loyalty to the party but the fact that I am loyal to the party does not negate my constitutional right. I think I am here to suffer because of my expressive nature,” she added.

On Wednesday, Ms Museiya and Ms Thumbi alleged that their woes are as a result of their public support for Deputy President William Ruto as well as heir stand on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

The two MCAs have been part of Nairobi ward representatives who have not hidden their support for the DP often accompanying him to his rallies as well as being hosted by the leader of the “Hustler Nation”.