Striking matatu operators’ attempt to block Thika Superhighway thwarted – VIDEO

An attempt by striking matatu operators from Kasarani-Mwiki route to block the Thika Superhighway on Wednesday morning was thwarted by police officers as the protests entered its third day.

The protesters had mobilized boda boda riders and started matching towards the superhighway when they were repulsed by police officers who lobbed teargas canisters and pushed back them towards Mwiki area.

The running battles inconvenienced many pedestrians who were walking towards the highway to get transport to their respective destinations.

The striking matatu operators then resorted to block the main road near Mwiki by pouring soil and other debris on the road, making it impassable.

For the last two days, commuters in the area have been forced to walk all the way to Thika Superhighway to seek for public transport.

All this time, local leaders have remained mum on the crisis which is also affecting school children with some unable to report to school because the school buses cannot access the road.

STATE OF ROAD

Last year, residents protested to demand repair of the dilapidated road whose bad state is blamed on poor workmanship by the contractor.

The road is currently in a pathetic state with huge potholes making transport along the way cumbersome.

Huge traffic snarl-ups during peak hours have also become a norm in the area owing to the bad state of the road.

Residents, who are similarly affected, blamed the local leadership and the contractors.

The road is a vital link for those looking to connect all the way from Kangundo road to Thika Superhighway and vice versa.