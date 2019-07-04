Join our WhatsApp Channel
Storm as NYT hunts for journalist to write about ‘the darkness of Africa’

By Nairobi News Reporter July 4th, 2019 2 min read

The New York Times has advertised a vacancy for the Nairobi Bureau Chief position, but it is the job description that has sparked a storm on social media.

The job ad published on LinkedIn Wednesday has so far seen more than 30 applicants apply for the position.

“Our Nairobi bureau chief has a tremendous opportunity to dive into news and enterprise across a wide range of countries, from the deserts of Sudan and the pirate seas of the Horn of Africa, down through the forests of Congo and the shores of Tanzania,” part of the ad reads.

It describes the region as a “strategically important territory with many vital story lines, including terrorism, the scramble for resources, the global contest with China and the constant push-and-pull of democracy versus authoritarianism”.

COVER CONFLICT

The ideal candidate should enjoy jumping on news, be willing to cover conflict, and also be drawn to investigative stories.

Many social media users were vexed with NYT’s obsession for a journalist to ‘cover conflict’ and ‘unexpected stories of hope’ in the region.

Here is what people on social media thought about the NYT ad.

