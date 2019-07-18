Storm after Beyonce features West African artistes in ‘Lion King’ album, snubs Kenyans

Grammy award winner Beyonce, has released her 14 track album titled ‘The Lion King: The Gift.’

Beyonce has four solo songs on the album alongside collaborations with Kendrick Lamar, Childish Gambino, and her daughter, Blu Ivy.

She also featured West African stars in the album, but snubbed East African musicians despite the film drawing inspiration from Kenya’s Hells Gate National Park.

Animators of the movie traveled to the park to get a feel for the ‘great circle of life’.

Beyonce recently said that each song was written to reflect the film’s storytelling that gives the listener a chance to imagine their own imagery.

West African artistes featured in the album include Nigerian pop stars Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, Mr Eazi, Tekno and Yemi Alade.

Others are Nigeria’s Burna Boy, Cameroonian Salatiel, Ghana’s Shatta Wale and South Africa’s Busiswa and Moonchild Sanelly.

BEST AFRICAN TALENT

Beyonce said the album features many acts from Africa because she wants it to be about authentic music from the continent.

“I wanted to make sure we found the best talent from Africa and not just use some of the sound or my own interpretation of it,” she said in an interview.

On Tuesday, Kenyan musician Victoria Kimani was fighting a solo fight in questioning why Kenyan artistes were not featured in the album.

“As much as we celebrate with our fellow Africans …. The obvious exclusion of Kenyans / East Africans on this Soundtrack is Depressing…. The movie was based on KENYA,” tweeted Kimani.

“The movie was based on Kenya.That’s fine … . Our Queen forgot about US. WE were not represented in her love letter to us. It hurts. That’s all.”

As much as we celebrate with our fellow Africans …. The obvious exclusion of Kenyans / East Africans on this Soundtrack is Depressing…. The movie was based on KENYA 🇰🇪 — VICTORIA KIMANI (@VICTORIA_KIMANI) July 16, 2019

Victoria Kimani further stated that the movies characters, namely Rafiki, Simba and Nala are Kenyan and Disney would have had Lupita Nyongo or Barack Obama on the outro.

She said; “Seems we don’t have artistes in East Africa, as much as we celebrate with our fellow Africans.”

Her comments ignited a barrage of angry replies mostly from West Africans.

Oyemykke a Nigerian motivational speaker lashed at her .

What are u even saying? If your artists were doing well and really recognized they could have been featured. You guys should start by making quality music first.. — P A B L O (the Chief) 🌫💨🗻 (@crucifixxobaby) July 16, 2019

Almost all parts of Africa are happy and feel blessed to be a part of this album. And with East Africa being left out, it hurts to be in your shoes. But we all recognise there are numerous creatives there. Beyoncé did this, but we can only put each other on when we get there. — praiz (@AweleNwandu) July 16, 2019

The question we will ask you is that did you lobby for a role in the album. Because gigs like this will not just fall on your lap, you have to work for it. — Gabriel momoh (@gabriel_momoh) July 16, 2019

But you yourself, you can’t speak fluent Swahili. If they were to pick you to do a swahili sound track, we know how that swahili would have sounded like? Do you even listen to @OtileBrown songs?? You’ve not even bothered to make a collabo with kenyanartist who sing pure swahili — Rich Omondi 🎥 (@Papakylekelly) July 16, 2019

Kenyans are shining enough during the yearly Lagos marathon na😂 don’t forget natgeo wild too. Allow us to shine in peace — Nwanyi_Ukpor (@pokochukwu) July 17, 2019

I personally don’t see anything wrong with it. You’re seeing something because you choose to. Most East African artists haven’t even made names for them selves. I don’t even know one!

They should publicize more. — Adejoke Tioluwalase (@Tiooooo_) July 17, 2019