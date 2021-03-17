Stop whining and pay your taxes, Govt Spox Cyrus Oguna tells Kenyans





Government Spokesperson Col. Cyrus Oguna on Tuesday blasted Kenyans for complaining about the current high taxes and the rising cost of living.

In a press briefing, Oguna told Kenyans to stop whining and instead “stand firm and support our government” by paying taxes to enable it to pay salaries to civil servants and also fund development projects.

“Serikali haifanyi biashara. Serikali ina jukumu lakuweza kupeana huduma. Kuna polisi, wanajeshi, watumishi wauma kama sisi ambao lazima tulipwe. Kuna barabara, hospitali na shule ambazo lazima ziwepo,” Oguna said.

He was reacting to the public outcry triggered by the move by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) to hike fuel prices, which effectively increases the cost of living.

According to the government spokesperson, Kenyans pay much less in form of taxes compared to those in developed countries in Europe.

“The amount of taxes those people in Europe pay is nothing compared to what we are paying here. So, we are crying when we should not cry. We should be standing firm and support our government. Let’s not cry all the time,” argued Oguna.

His remarks sparked mixed reactions on social media, with many faulting him for comparing Kenya to Europe in taxation yet there was a huge difference in how those taxes are used.

Cyrus Oguna doesn't understand that kenyans have no problem paying taxes but how the taxes are spent is what makes kenyans complain when any increment is brought forward. If we received services worth the taxes we pay, nobody would complain even if more tax was asked. But mnaiba! — BRAVIN YURI (@BravinYuri) March 16, 2021

Someone tell Cyrus Oguna that those countries he is talking about have a stable economy , they value their citizens enough to provide great public services , better healthcare plan and better money circulation , and they are not being auctioned for debts that were stolen !! — Shikoh Kihika (@Shikohkihika) March 16, 2021

Cyrus Oguna has told Kenyans that for him to be paid we must adhere to the new fuel costs. Now, what will happen when a PM, 2DPM and 600+ MPs are sworn in come 2022? — Sammy Kauthar🇰🇪💙 (@Sammykauthar) March 16, 2021

Mr Cyrus Oguna has urged Kenyans to keep calm and be taxed. He is claiming that Europe imposes more taxes so Kenyans shouldn't complain. He reminds me of Ruto saying "only 7 billion…", or that day when Uhuru supporters decided to say "si uchawi, ni maobi…" We are stuck! — Mwalimu Dida Kinuthia Mwangi (@mwalimu_dida) March 16, 2021

Why compare Kenya to European countries? If Oguna must compare then let him do so with countries that got independence as us – like one in Asia. And see how poorly we have done. — Nancy Kiongo (@kiongo_nancy) March 17, 2021

Wapi huyo Cyrus Oguna mwenye anasema tulipe tax kama 1st World Countries alafu watupe services kama ya 3rd World Countries 😠😠 — Austin Tunoi (@TunoiAustin) March 17, 2021