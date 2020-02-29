Stop shaking hands, Museveni tells Ugandans

Uganda President Yoweri Museveni has asked Ugandans to stop shaking hands and take extra caution to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Coronavirus has become a global threat, he says, and it is upon the people to adjust their personal behaviours before a vaccine can be found for the virus.

Those exhibiting any symptoms even as simple as a running nose should seek medical advice and quarantine themselves.

“I am therefore appealing to every one of you, let us prevent this disease even at a personal level by precautionary behaviour, we fought Aids by behaviour even before we got medicine. Now as the ministry of health guides us, let us take a personal decision not to shake hands unnecessarily or expose ourselves to conditions that will facilitate the spread of Coronavirus,” tweeted Mr Museveni.

He added: “I implore those who have specific symptoms similar to Coronavirus, even as simple as a running nose, please self-quarantine from the rest and seek medical guidance and confirmation that you are free from infection. For those in different places of prayer and worship, the Ministry of Health and its partners will be in touch with you on how we can operate without putting congregators at risk.”

In sub-Saharan Africa, Nigeria is the only country that has reported a confirmed case of coronavirus.

Fellow Citizens, People in Uganda, today I want to address you on the issue of Coronavirus. Coronavirus is real, it does not kill as much and fast like Ebola, but spreads at a very terrific rate. It undermines economies because it is disruptive and inconvenient. pic.twitter.com/MDaZJkeheG — Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) February 29, 2020

The World Health Organisation (WHO) shared several measures a person can take to protect themselves and others from coronavirus.

They include frequently washing the hands, maintain a one-metre distance between yourself and the other person when socialising also avoid touching the eyes, nose and mouth