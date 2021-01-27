Stone-throwing pro-Ruto youths disrupt Raila’s BBI rally in Githurai

Raila Odinga accompanied by Senator James Orengo and Nominated MP Maina Kamanda at a BBI rally in Githurai. PHOTO | COURTESY

Raila Odinga accompanied by Senator James Orengo and Nominated MP Maina Kamanda at a BBI rally in Githurai. PHOTO | COURTESY





A roadside rally in Githurai by ODM leader Raila Odinga was on Wednesday afternoon disrupted by stone-pelting youths who chanted pro-DP William Ruto’s ‘hustler’ slogans.

The irate youths chanting in support of Ruto slogans, stoned several vehicles leaving the rally by Odinga including his chase car, forcing police to use teargas to disperse them.

The windscreen of a vehicle belonging to Nation Media Group that was carrying journalists covering the event was also destroyed during the Wednesday afternoon fracas.

Mr Odinga was in Githurai to popularise the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) as the bill heads to the 47 county assemblies after IEBC on Tuesday approved 1.14 million signatures supporting it.

Traders at the busy Githurai roundabout were forced to close down fearing looting and destruction of their goods in anticipated confrontations between Odinga and Ruto supporters.

Earlier, hundreds of Githurai traders stormed the newly built modern market for allocation after rumours went round that a scheme had been hatched to deny a section of them space.

Led by Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura and Joseph Wanyoike, chairman of Githurai main market, they claimed Odinga was set to tour the market on Wednesday to apportion the complete stalls to a section of traders leaving others without anywhere to sell their wares.

Meanwhile, ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna has accused Senator Mwaura of inciting traders at the Githurai market ahead Odinga’s expected visit.

“Githurai haitamwagwa damu kwa sababu ya watu wachache, mimi sijajua, mimi sijaambiwa, na wakileta hivyo tuko tayari kuwaonyesha sisi ndiyo wenyewe hapa,” said Mwaura to the cheering traders.

Sifuna shared a video of the nominated senator telling the traders to fight for their slots at the newly constructed market expected to be launched by Raila on Wednesday.

“My friend @MwauraIsaac1 busy inciting traders at Githurai Market ahead of Baba’s tour there this morning. He will be held solely responsible for any ensuing violence,” warned Sifuna.