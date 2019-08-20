Stolen vehicle recovered along Kenya-Tanzania border

Detectives from Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Monday recovered a motor vehicle which was reported stolen.

The motor vehicle – registration number KCH 981N – was recovered at Rombo-Munyura area along the Kenya-Tanzania border.

MOTOR VEHICLE Reg Number KCH 981N reported to have been Stolen on 19th of August, 2019 was today recovered at Rombo-Munyura Area along the KE-TZ Border by @DCI_Kenya Detectives based in Kajiado South. One #Tanzanian Suspect; 25-year-old Mohammed GURE arrested & in lawful custody. pic.twitter.com/ZEwuLMWRz9 — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) August 19, 2019

One suspect, identified as 25-year-old Mohammed Gure, was arrested and is currently in lawful custody.

The detectives are also in pursuit of three other suspects who escaped during the operation.

The motor vehicle was reported missing on August 19, 2019 has been driven back to Kenya and detectives say legal procedures are underway.