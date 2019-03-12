State withdraws criminal charges against 10 aviation union workers 

Kenya Aviation Workers Union (Kawu) when they issued a seven-day strike notice on January 29, 2019 to protest against Kenya Airways' planned takeover of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) from Kenya Airports Authority (KAA). PHOTO | SALATON NJAU

Kenya Aviation Workers Union (Kawu) when they issued a seven-day strike notice on January 29, 2019 to protest against Kenya Airways' planned takeover of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) from Kenya Airports Authority (KAA). PHOTO | SALATON NJAU





The Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) on Monday entered a plea agreement with the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to secure the release of their officials.

The DPP withdrew all criminal charges against the 10 KAWU members and officials arrested during the strike following an agreement they made.

The arrested officials included Secretary General Moss Ndiema, Nicholus Barasa, Robert Lichoro, Charles Mwangi Mwaura, Dan Kataka Musa, Martha Wangeci Warui, Maxwell Chopdekar Osaka, Joyrender Achieng Ochieng, Selina Awala and Richard Bwabuz Mitei.

GO-SLOW

The workers staged a go-slow last week on Wednesday disrupting operations at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) leaving thousands of passengers across the country stranded.

The union is protesting the proposed takeover of JKIA by Kenya Airways, a move that has seen huge losses running into millions as a result of tickets cancellation.

On Sunday, Cotu Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, met members of KAWU at solidity House. While addressing them, Atwoli said a return to work agreement will be signed on Monday and no one will be victimized for participating in the Strike.

RESUME DUTY

The aviation workers will be required to call off their strike and resume duty immediately in compliance with the order of the Employment and Labour Relations Court issued on March 5, 2019.

Despite Transport Cabinet Secretary Macharia threatening to sack the striking workers, part of the agreement is said to be against victimization of KAWU members.

“There shall be no victimization of union officials, KAWU and all employees in any manner whatsoever by the Kenya Airports Authority, Kenya Airways PLC, Tradewinds Aviation Services, and any other employer at JKIA affected by the industrial action,” read the agreement.