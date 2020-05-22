State to assume chiefs impregnated minors, Natembeya warns – VIDEO

Tough-talking Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya has told chiefs under his jurisdiction to ensure that school girls do not get pregnant during this coronavirus pandemic period.

While addressing a congregation in Rift Valley, Natembeya said he would blame the pregnancies on the chiefs if any minor falls pregnant.

“Machief mkuwe chonjo. Msichana akipata mimba saa hii kwa area yako, mimi nitajua hiyo mimba ni yako mpaka ile siku huyo mtoto atazaa tufanye DNA lakini kabla hajaza wewe ndio utapeleka yeye clinic,” Natembeya said amid laughter from the congregation.

According to the commissioner, it’s the responsibility of the area chief to know what is happening in their jurisdictions.

Increasing the risk of getting pregnant

“Where were you when they got pregnant? You are the authority so make sure you arrest the culprit before they impregnate the young girls,” Natembeya ordered.

With the closure of schools following the government directive to control the spread of Covid-19, all teenagers are at home, increasing the risk of getting pregnant.

Natembeya further warned the men of luring teenage girls, saying anyone who would be found responsible for teenage pregnancies would be arrested and charged.

“Tutapiga nyinyi, hata kama iko corona tukipata umekimbia na mtoto, tutakukimbiza. Mlikuwa mnakimbilia Tanzania sasa imefungwa sijui mtakimbilia wapi. Hata Transmara East hamtaenda maana hata uko tuko chonjo,” Natembeya warned.

He also warned women of taking their daughter through the outlawed Female Genital Mutilation (FMG).

“Na wamama ambao mnaenda kutahirisha mtoto alafu unapeana unasema sasa kwa hii nyumba wanawake ni wengi. Hiyo pia hatukubali,” added the regional commissioner.

The police boss has always raised concerns on the need to protect teenage girls and to ensure that they do not drop out of school.

“Tusomeshe watoto wakuje kubadilisha hii dumia,” he said.