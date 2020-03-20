State House deletes cabinet meeting photos from social media

State House on Friday deleted pictures they had shared on social media of a cabinet meeting on Thursday.

The cabinet meeting that was chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta was also attended by CSs and Deputy President William Ruto, who was seated on President Uhuru Kenyatta’s right-hand side.

Questions have been raised on why the President’s Strategic Communications Unit (PSCU) pulled down photos.

After the images were uploaded, DP Ruto’s supporters camped on the comment section wowed by the fact that he was in attendance.

It did not take long for netizens to realise the images had been pulled down, moments after they had been posted.

Castigating State House for the act

This resulted in Kenyans castigating State House for the act.

The deputy president was absent at the National Security Council (NSC) meeting that was chaired by President Kenyatta on March 13, 2020.

He was also not part of a briefing of the National Emergency Response Committee on Coronavirus that was held on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

The last time the DP was seen in public was a day after the government’s directive to ban public gatherings after the first case of the new Covid-19 was confirmed and he was seen with Kiharu Member of parliament Ndindi Nyoro sharing happy moments as the DP was driving him and his Soy counterpart Caleb Kositany around in a vehicle.

State House has in the past removed photos of the DP with dignitaries at State House.

“Occasionally we have had issues with the DP’s photos being delayed,” Mr Emmanuel Talam, the DP’s deputy director of communication told Nairobi News in 2018. “But it’s not something that should worry Jubilee supporters.”