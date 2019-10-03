Starehe Girls now says students have been sent home to recuperate

The administration of Starehe Girls Centre now says they have sent home their students to recuperate from flu, contrary to an earlier explanation that they given.

Shortly after the students were sent home on Thursday morning, the school director Sister Jane Soita, told Nairobi News that the students had only taken a ‘break’.

She added that the affected students were in Forms 1, 2 and 3 and would report back on Monday.

The director further denied claims that the break was related to this week’s incident where 52 students were put into isolation for observation after manifesting signs of an unknown disease.

But in a statement sent to media houses later on, the school stated that the decision was reached in consultation with MoE/MoH officials and BOM.

AFFECTED STUDENTS

“To dissipate the anxiety that has been building up amongst the girls. The students will resume studies on Monday 7th October 2019. The decision has also been taken in consideration of the form four candidates preparing for the national examination. They will remain in school to study and prepare. The four form four candidates who have caught the flu continue to receive medical attention,” the statement said.

The school on Tuesday said samples have been taken for further tests to determine the condition.

Sister Soita said parents of the affected students have been notified, adding that no one has been admitted.