SportPesa CEO retorts at CS Macharia announcement on KQ direct flights to Namibia





SportPesa CEO Ronald Karauri has scoffed at an announcement by Transport CS James Macharia that his former employer Kenya Airways will soon start direct flights between Nairobi and Whidhoek, Namibia.

The CS, who accompanied President Uhuru Kenyatta to Namibia this week, made the announcement on Twitter on Friday.

“I am pleased to announce that Kenya Airways and Air Namibia will soon be introducing direct flights between Kenya and Namibia. At this very moment, the CEOs of both companies, and the relevant Government officials, are meeting and finalizing arrangements to make this happen,” he said.

But Karauri, a captain who once worked at KQ, did not have kind words for the minister, suggesting that it might turn out into a loss-making venture for the national flag carrier.

“These are the reasons why @KenyaAirways shall never succeed. Opening destinations should never be a matter of ‘ties between countries’ but a business decision that should return profit to a private entity. I feel sad for our national carrier,” he responded.