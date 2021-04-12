‘Spiderman 3’ who terrorised Kilimani, Kileleshwa residents arrested





Police have arrested a suspected burglar who has allegedly been robbing residents of Kilimani and Kileleshwa estates after scaling walls.

Police said he has been stealing electronics, money and jewellery.

Kennedy Otieno Oyier alias Spiderman 3 was arrested on Sunday after complaints from residents of the two estates in Nairobi County.

Police said that Kennedy is a brother of another suspect John Otieno Oyier alias Spider-Man 2, who had been arrested in January this year and charged in court over a similar style of burglary.

John, who was remanded at the Industrial Area prisons where he is being held, took police officers to his Kawangware home where several laptops were recovered.

Kennedy was arrested after police officers launched an operation following increased incidents of burglary in Kileleshwa, Parklands, Lavington, Muthangari and Westlands.

He had been on the run for weeks when he knew police were looking for him. He had changed his residence after his brother was arrested.

He told the police that he and his brother got skills of scaling the walls from a movie that they watched online.

He is currently held at Kilimani Police Station and is expected in court later today, Monday, April 12.

Nairobi police boss Augustine Nthumbi said they are investigating to establish if the suspect is linked to any other incidents that have been reported elsewhere.

“We are looking for more suspects who we believe are in the cartel,” he said.

The suspect was arrested for the offence of burglary and stealing.

Another suspect, identified as Spiderman 1, was arrested in 2019 after he was filmed scaling walls in Kilimani apartments and stealing electronics, money and jewellery.

Mr Michael Joseph Otieno Odhiambo alias Spiderman 1 was arrested at the Greenhouse building along Ngong Road by detectives attached to the Kilimani police station.

Officers based in Kilimani yesterday arrested Mr. Michael Joseph Otieno Odhiambo alias ‘Spiderman’ at Greenhouse Building for the offence of burglary & stealing. The suspect was nabbed with several laptops, Pliers, a Cutter, a Hacksaw and a Ransack bag. Suspect charged in Court. pic.twitter.com/JIBkJyhP18 — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) March 23, 2019

Mr Odhiambo was in February captured by CCTV cameras as he scaled walls of residential apartments in Kilimani.

He is suspected to have stolen money on the day the footage was captured.