Spanish national who was arrested with ivory bangle freed on Sh1 million fine

A Spanish national who was arrested Monday at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) with an ivory bangle weighing 0.025g has been released.

Pich-Aguilera Maria, 50, was released after she paid a fine of Sh1 million.

CASE UPDATE: Maria paid Sh1 million fine and proceeded with her journey to Dar es Salaam. She had pleaded guilty to the charge of illegal possession of ivory and was fined Sh1 million or 12 months imprisonment in default. pic.twitter.com/2wXhsKPfFp — KWS (@kwskenya) August 19, 2019

The accused had pleaded guilty to the charge of illegal possession of ivory and was fined Sh1 million or 12 months’ imprisonment in default.

According to Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), after securing her release, Maria immediately proceeded with her journey to Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Last week, French national Laazibi Amal was also fined Sh1 million for being in possession of an ivory bangle weighing 0.85 grams.