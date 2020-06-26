South C family seeks kin who went missing 11 days ago

A family of a 51-year-old woman who went missing 11 days ago in South C Estate, Nairobi is appealing to the public to help them find her.

Jane Waruguru, a mother of three, is said to have left her home for Nairobi Central Business District on the morning of June 15 and has never been seen since.

On the day she disappeared, her daughter tried to reach her, but the phone was off.

Other family members also tried several times to reach her later in the day but were also unsuccessful as her phone remained switched off.

The family’s search for their kin in hospitals the very day was in vain, and they proceeded to report the matter at Lang’ata police station.

With the frantic search efforts alive, the family shared the news on social media and five days later calls of her whereabouts came along, the caller informing them that she has been spotted in Kayole, but her condition was of concern.

The family, however, says the scenario surrounding her disappearance is mysterious as no one knows the friend she had gone to meet, and that she had left behind her other phone which she frequently used.

The family is now appealing to anyone who might have any information about her whereabouts to contact them or report to any police station.

According to the family, Ms Waruguru, who is a teacher by profession, is of sound mind and a jovial person.

Any information regarding her whereabouts can be directed to Samuel Ngunjiri through contact number 0725583084 or Francis Mathenge through contact number 0728760858 or any police station.