Zambian students protest Xenophobic attacks, South Africa friendly called off

Operations at Pay-TV channel Multichoice in Zambia’s capital Lusaka were temporarily halted on Wednesday in the wake of demonstrations by University students over the latest wave of xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

The students in their hundreds are up in arms following the Xenophobic attacks in South Africa which have left at least five foreign nationals dead, amid violence and looting of shops owned by foreigners.

SECURITY REASONS

Several foreigners, including Kenyans and Zambia, have been affected by these latest waves of attacks.

“Kindly note that our Manda Hill and East Park Branches are closed for security reasons,” Multichoice Zambia said in a statement.

Other South African owned business including Shoprite chain of supermarkets were also targeted by the demonstrations.

This development comes a day after Zambia announced it had canceled its international friendly match against South Africa which had been slated for the National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka on Saturday.

“The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) regrets to inform members of the public that the international friendly match between Zambia and South Africa that was scheduled for the National Heroes Stadium has been called off in view of the prevailing security concerns in South Africa,” a statement from FAZ read in part.

CANCELLED

Meanwhile, Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has also cancelled her performance at the DDSTV Delicious Food and Music Festival on similar grounds.

The festival is scheduled for September 21, 2019 in Johannesburg.

“I refuse to watch the barbaric, butchering of my people in South Africa. This is sick. For this reason, I will not be performing at the upcoming DSTV delicious Festival in Johannesburg,” the singer tweeted.

And in a related development, Kenyans on social media are calling for the boycott of South African products in retaliation to the surge of Xenophobic violence in the country which has reportedly resulted in the deaths of five people.

This as the Kenyan High Commissioner to South Africa Jean Kamau on Wednesday confirmed that several Kenyans had been attacked in Gauteng Province.