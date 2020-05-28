Sossion: KCPE and KCSE are not tickets to heaven, postpone them to next year

Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut), now wants the Ministry of Education to postpone the National Primary and Secondary examinations to at least early next year.

Knut Secretary General Wilson Sossion, said the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) and the Kenya Certificate of Secondary education (KCSE) are not tickets to heaven and therefore opening of schools should not be rushed.

LEARNERS’ SAFETY

Mr Sossion says that they would rather let the children stay at home and repeat a year, if it means ensuring their safety. It is important he says, for first Covid-19 is contained so that the children do not get exposed to the deadly disease.

“We would rather have all our children staying at home safe and alive and be repeating a year instead of forcing them to school so that they die. The world will not come to an end if we suspend certain matters,” Mr Sossion said.

TICKETS TO HEAVEN

“And we agree even the national exams KCPE and KCSE is not a ticket to heaven. It can be postponed to a suitable time, when the syllabus shall have been covered and when schools shall have resumed when the curve shall have been flattened,” he added.

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha has been adamant that the national examinations will continue as scheduled.

In addition to this, the government has postponed the reopening of schools for the second term from May 4 to June 4, 2020.

A committee formed by the minister has been mandated to discuss and come up with best solutions on the commencement of learning in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.