Sony Sugar kicked out of KPL

Sony Sugar have been relegated from the Kenyan Premier League as punishment for failing to honour three league matches.

The top flight league’s football competition confirmed this development on Monday.

This development best highlights the troubling times in Kenyan football.

The Sugar millers have struggled financially in the league since its parent company suffered the same predicament two years ago.

The abrupt divorce by SportPesa as the league sponsors worsened the situation, as all the 18-teams participating in the league have not received their Sh500,000 monthly grants as a result.

The folding up of Sony Sugar meanwhile renders about 50 people, most of them players aged below 30 years, jobless.