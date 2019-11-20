Sonko’s message on International Men’s Day excites Kenyans online

Outspoken Nairobi County Governor Mike Sonko might just be the next ‘men spokesperson’ judging by reactions from his peculiar message while celebrating the International Men’s Day.

This after the county boss took to Facebook on Tuesday, November 19, to reiterate that male child should be accorded due respect in the society unconditionally.

MEN DESERVE RESPECT

“Boychild must be accorded with respect he deserves na sio tafadhali*. Men let’s stop pretending this is the reality on the ground about us men of today’s world. We carry a very heavy load on our shoulders: Wives, Partners, Spouses, Kids, Parents, Relatives, Inlaws, Workers, Co-workers, Friends, Buddies, Girlfriends, Sidechics, Mainchics, Sponsorees, One Night Stands, Mipangos, Secret Admirers, Stalkers, Exes, Babymamas, Flirters, Slay queens, Drama queens, Lovers, Haters,” Sonko wrote.

Sonko went on to advise women to seek clarity from their men concerning their position in their lives and even went on to give contacts of his private office to assist ladies in their quest for truth.

“And women, don’t be lied to. Ask your man in which category do you belong. If you feel he is playing you contact our private investigation office 0738886600/0727447777. Happy International Men’s day.

His post evoked mixed reactions with majority of men applauding him and proposing that he takes over as men’s official spokesperson.

“Congratulations Mike Sonko, with the undivided powers vested on me by all men! I without any hesitation appoints* you to be the chairman and men’s senior advisor effective from January 2020. I wish you all the best as you purpose to embark on your new role. Cc Kibor Eldoret,” wrote one Koech Kennedy.

DEADBEAT DADS

“Bwana Governor you have talked like 47 NJURI NCHEKE elders combined. Pewa kwa bill yangu!”said Edwin Muriithi.

“Mike Sonko, I think we need to make you our next chairman as mzee kibor tenure has remained only with one year. You’ll be tasked with chairing all our Men’s conference meetings and drafting our Manifesto,” wrote James Mwangi

However, some netizens disagreed with the governor’s sentiments arguing that men had to earn respect for them to be treated respectfully, while others wondered in which category deadbeat fathers were to be celebrated.

“But Sonko which respect is being accorded to the boychild when you’re allowing women to circumcise the boys,” posed George Njukih

“Ata dead beat tuseme happy men’s day ama tungoje women’s day,” wondered Eunyce Florence

Some netizens opted to celebrate International Toilets Day which elicited mixed reactions after coinciding with the men’s day.

“Parte after parte…mhesh mm am celebrating world toilet’s day..hii ingine apana tambua kwanza Inakaa scam,” said Cheryl Oridoh