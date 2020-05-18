Sonko’s daughter goes ballistic after her father-in-law is allegedly shot by police

Nairobi governor Mike Sonko, first born daughter Saumu Mbuvi is angry with the Kenya police.

Saumu has lashed out at the law enforcers for shooting and seriously injuring her father-in-law in broad daylight.

The mother of two is currently dating Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip.

“They shot my father-in-law today yet it was still daytime. Police brutality must stop. Every day we get cases of them shooting innocent citizens and nothing is been done. Its time this ends. Police brutality must and should stop we are tired! Stop taking advantage of your power to intimidate innocent citizens,” Saumu wrote on Instagram.

SHOT ON THE LEG

According to Mr Loitiptip his father David Kiwaka was shot on the leg on Sunday by a police officer in Laikipia County.

Saumu started dating the Senator sometime last year and together they share a daughter.

Their relationship was highly criticised by Kenyans, but the two appear to be madly in love and oblivious of other people’s opinions about them.

Additional reporting by Kalume Kazungu