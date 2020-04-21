Sonko blames politics for vandalization of sanitation booths he installed in Kibra

The sanitation booths installed in Kibra constituency by Sonko Rescue Team were vandalized on Monday.

According to Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, the booths are reported to have been vandalized under the supervision of the Deputy County Commissioner.

VANDALISM

Governor Sonko installed the booths in several parts of Nairobi County to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

The governor has termed the act as “a new low, and the hallmark of the selfishness and pettiness.”

In a lengthy statement on his social media platform, Sonko claimed that the officers frustrating him were working under the instructions of Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho to frustrate him, as they had allegedly confirmed to him.

“I am saddened by the vandalism that occurred earlier today, supervised by the Kibra Deputy County Commissioner who personally confirmed his ill actions to me. Today’s action is not only evil but proof that indeed we have people in government who would rather have Kenyans die of the pandemic or starvation than see them helped by people they (government officers) don’t like politically,” Sonko said.

“Recently, my colleague and Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho launched public sanitization booths in partnership with the Suleiman Shahbal Foundation, that are boldly emblazoned with the names of the two leaders, and nobody has had a problem with that,” he went on.

FOOD DISTRIBUTION

“However, when Governor Sonko started distributing food to thousands of starving families in Nairobi’s informal settlements, the Provincial Administration was quick to ban the exercise,” he lamented.

Kibra, an area considered to be of high risk, was one of the few places to get the sanitation booths installed by Sonko Rescue Team on Sunday.

The sanitation booths were among the first batch of the 50 booths that arrived on Saturday and will be installed in various public spaces across the city.

A section of Kibra residents also expressed their anger with the government for frustrating Sonko’s efforts to send aid to them.

They said they were open to receiving assistance from anyone with the capacity to help them during the coronavirus pandemic.