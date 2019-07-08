Sonko launches campaign to end water shortage in Nairobi

City Hall has announced that plans are underway to ensure steady supply of water in the capital city which has been hit with water shortage since April 2017.

Governor Mike Sonko said the county government has partnered with World Bank and the African Development Bank to help reduce the 250,000 cubic meters water deficit by installing water pipes to tap the commodity from neighbouring Kiambu County.

He explained that the water will then be stored at a 14-million-litre tank in Embakasi Garrison Barracks which will act as a reservoir for onward distribution to residents across the county.

“As rationing continues we will ensure no homestead is left without supply of water. Our county water tankers together with the Sonko Rescue Team tankers will be in every ward in Nairobi to give water to residents who have no constant supply of the commodity,” said Governor Sonko.

WATER SCARCITY

He was speaking in Utawala area during a monthly clean-up exercise at the weekend that saw more than 500 KDF soldiers from Embakasi barracks take part.

The City Hall boss acknowledged that water scarcity is a major problem in the capital and in order to cushion residents against constant shortage of water, he said that his administration has given Athi Water and Nairobi Water companies Sh50 million each to improve water supply within city estates.

The county government has also given Sh7 million each to the 85 wards in the county for water management services out of the Sh2.7 billion set aside in the current budget for the Environment, Water and Energy sector this financial year.

Nairobi County residents have been experiencing water rationing since April 2017 with most residents able to get water only twice every week while others going for even months without the essential commodity.

CRACKDOWN

Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC) acting managing director Engineer Nahashon Muguna has maintained that the water rationing has been occasioned by a mismatch in demand and supply of the commodity.

He said that the urban water firm can only produce a maximum of 526, 000 cubic meters of water daily against a demand of 790, 000 cubic meters with the demand estimated to be increasing by 20, 000 cubic meters per year in the county.

Governor Sonko, however, expressed optimism that the completion of the Northern Water Collector Tunnel is expected to improve the capacity of water for Nairobi residents.

He also said that the county government will also intensify the ongoing crackdown on cartels trying to divert tap water for commercial purposes.