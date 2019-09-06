Sonko to ‘name deputy governor today’ – VIDEO

Besieged Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Thursday promised that he would name a deputy on today, Friday and that he was ready to step aside if he is found to be culpable in the ongoing investigation of graft in City Hall.

The governor was speaking after hours of questioning by the KRA officers at Ushuru House in Nairobi over failure to remit taxes.

Sonko said he had completed vetting all the candidates, and that he had settled on one whose name he would forward to the county assembly for vetting.

He also said he was ready to carry his own cross and resign to allow for investigations.

CARRY MY OWN CROSS

“We must sustain the fight against graft and we cannot purport to do so and remain in office after being accused. So that is a cross I will carry on my own in support of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s fight against graft,” said Mr Sonko on Thursday.

Nairobi County has not had a deputy governor since January 2018 when Polycarp Igathe resigned, five months after election, citing his failure to earn Governor Sonko’s trust.

In past interviews, the Nairobi County chief said his choice for a deputy governor would be a woman.

In August last year, Sonko had shortlisted four women as the likely candidates for the position.

They were seasoned politician and Bishop Margaret Wanjiru, corporate guru Agnes Kagure, lawyers Karen Nyamu and Jane Weru.

The latter two were the last women standing when the governor in late October last year released a statement saying that he had trimmed the earlier list.

