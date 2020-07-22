Sonko takes possession of governor’s official residence

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko arrives at the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) on November 5, 2019 following summon to appear before the commission. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

The Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) on Tuesday handed over Nairobi governor’s official residence to Governor Mike Sonko.

In a video, posted on his official Facebook page, Governor Sonko said he had taken possession of the mansion that is located in Lavington.

“Today I have taken possession of the Governor’s Official Residence in Lavington, Nairobi. The residence was returned to the Nairobi County Government by the EACC following its recovery after it had been grabbed,” Sonko said in the post.

The house was the home to past Nairobi Mayors.

The county boss said that the residence belongs to Nairobi Governors and that is where they should be sleeping.

The video capture’s Sonko making rounds within the compound that is unkempt. It has a number of trees and a gazebo.

EACC has been investigating claims that the property had been grabbed by a former Cabinet Minister who served during late President Daniel Arap Moi’s regime.

In 2018, there were plans to hand over the mansion to Nairobi Speaker but those plans never materilased.