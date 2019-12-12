Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

Must Read

Sonko stays away from Jamhuri Day celebrations

By Amina Wako December 12th, 2019 1 min read

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is conspicuously missing from the this year’s Jamhuri Day celebrations which are ongoing at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

However, on Thursday morning Sonko took to social media to wish Kenyans a Happy Jamhuri Day.

Related Stories

“I am happy to join the rest of Kenyans in marking the 56th Jamhuri Day celebrations… To all Nairobi residents and Kenyans at large I wish y’all a happy Jamhuri Day,” he tweeted.

As the governor of Nairobi, Sonko has always been part of national celebrations held in the county.

Sonko was on Wednesday release from Kamiti Maximum Security Prison where he spent two days after being was arrested last Friday in Voi to answer to corruption charges.

He was held at the EACC cells over the weekend before the court ordered for his transfer to Kamiti Maximum Security Prison.

On being released on a bond of Sh30 million with a surety of similar amount or Sh15 million cash bail on Wednesday, Magistrate Douglas Ogoti barred Sonko from accessing his office.

Nairobi News is now available on WhatsApp. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our

WhatsApp channel
9-year-old Belgian genius drops out of university