Sonko seeks to endear himself to Uhuru with promise of 3rd term

Embattled Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is the latest high profile politician to back a controversial proposal to have President Uhuru Kenyatta prolong his stay in power.

He spoke on Wednesday night during an interview on the Jeff Koinange Live show.

Sonko faulted his colleagues for what he termed as consistent politicking and causing confusion through the Building Bridging Initiative (BBI).

This, he said, had slowed down President Kenyatta from delivering his Big Four Agenda.

“If you continue politicking, my brother (Uhuru Kenyatta) is still young, we will give him another term to finish the job,” said Sonko.

He did not, however, substantiate how the process to extend President Kenyatta’s term in office will be achieved.

Nairobi News could also not establish whether this remark was a calculated ploy by the troubled governor to win Mr Kenyatta’s support even as a corruption case continues to cause him more trouble.

Constitutionally, President Kenyatta is expected to retire from office in 2022, after completing his second five-year term.

Sonko joins former Jubilee vice-chairman David Murathe and Central Organisation of Trade Union (COTU) boss Francis Atwoli who have consistently claimed that nothing stops President Kenyatta from extending his tenure under the BBI.

But President Kenyatta has repeatedly stated that he was ‘tired’ and wants to retire. Deputy President William Ruto has also said that he believes his boss will retire in 2022.