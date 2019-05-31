Sonko redoes the Nyayo roundabout despite unaccounted expenditure

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s contractors are relandscaping of Nyayo Stadium roundabout, just months after it was spruced up.

The roundabout is part of the controversial beautification programme for which Sh18 million is unaccounted.

In the new look, the stone slabs previously used to separate sections of the well-manicured grass have been removed and the concrete circle around it demolished.

The animal statues have been buried halfway by red soil heaped on the site for the fresh sprucing up.

Nairobians are questioning why the county government is redoing the roundabout despite audit queries on the previous expenditure.

The Auditor General’s report for the 2017/2018 financial year said Sh18 million spent on Nairobi’s beautification programme lacked supporting documents.

In his defence, Sonko claimed to have forked the money from his pocket.

Nairobi communication director Elkana Jacob, when asked why the roundabout was being redone, said he would get back with an explanation.

Online, netizens are annoyed with the redoing of the Nyayo roundabout terming it as a waste of funds.

“Kwani this Nyayo stadium roundabout itatengenezwa mara ngapi?” questioned Kenan.

“Is there a sandstorm at Nyayo Stadium Roundabout? Our animals especially the giraffe are sinking in soil 🙁 ,” Inviolata Ekombe tweeted.

“Dont think there is any roundabout in the world that gets more makeovers than Nyayo stadium,” Joseph Mawanda wrote.

“Sonko is already redoing the roundabout at Nyayo. However won that tender to beautify the roundabouts every 2months is eating with a spade,” stated Sospeter Ngugi.